Vandalia resident hits tree after swerving to avoid animal Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — A Vandalia resident struck a tree after leaving the roadway to avoid an animal in Penn Township Tuesday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a personal injury accident at approximately 5:59 a.m. on Donnell Lake Street just west of Lewis Lake.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, Janelle Gazi, 22. Gazi stated that she had seen an animal in the road and swerved to miss it, running off the road and colliding into a large tree. Gazi was transported to Borges Lee Hospital for injuries obtained in the crash.

Seatbelts were worn and alcohol was not a factor.

Assisting at the scene was Penn Township fire, Pride Care Ambulance.