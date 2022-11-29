Southwestern Michigan’s Lemons Western Conference women’s Player of the Week Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College freshman forward Ariana Lemons has been chosen as the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Lemons (Michigan City, Indiana) scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had one assist and one steal as the Roadrunners defeated Bethel University JV.

The Roadrunners (4-2) host College of DuPage in a non-conference game at 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.