Roadrunners’ Williams named Western Conference Men’s Player of the Week

Published 9:18 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Submitted

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College freshman forward Mark Williams has been tabbed as this week’s Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Williams (Chicago, Illinois/Thornton) had 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Roadrunners win over Bethel University JV.

Southwestern Michigan hosts CBG Preparatory at 7 p.m. in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Wednesday.

