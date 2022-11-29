Roadrunners’ Williams named Western Conference Men’s Player of the Week Published 9:18 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College freshman forward Mark Williams has been tabbed as this week’s Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Williams (Chicago, Illinois/Thornton) had 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Roadrunners win over Bethel University JV.

Southwestern Michigan hosts CBG Preparatory at 7 p.m. in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Wednesday.