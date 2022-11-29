Elks Hoop Shoot Saturday at Dowagiac Union High School Published 10:37 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The Elks Hoop Shoot, hosted by the Dowagiac Elks Club 889, will be Saturday in the new gym at the Dowagiac Union High School.

The annual free throw shooting contest, which is open to girls and boys ages 8 to 13 (before April 1), is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with registration. Competition will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Mike Behnke at (269) 462-0852 or Andy Crawley at (269) 214-0773.