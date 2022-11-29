Buchanan District Library to hold annual ‘Not-so-Silent Night at the Library’ event Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

BUCHANAN — There will be no shushing at the Buchanan District Library on the evening of December 10, when the annual Not-so-Silent Night at the Library returns in-person after two years as a virtual event.

“This is a really fun night and a great opportunity to celebrate with our friends and supporters while raising funds for the library,” said library Director, Meg Paulette. “We’re so excited to hold it in person this year, and to have live music!”

Local band The Erly will provide the entertainment for the evening, and guests will enjoy hot hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a cash bar. The event coincides with the end of a week-long silent auction that is available to view both online and in the library.

“We have more than 90 items in our silent auction this year, everything from locally made art to a 2-night stay at a lakeside cabin, and many more unique local experiences,” said Wendy Chapman, Library of Things Coordinator. “The auction is available online for everyone to bid, and you don’t have to attend the event to win.”

This event supports the many free community resources that the library offers.

“The modern library is so much more than just a collection of books, though we do have nearly 50,000 physical items for patrons to check out,” said Paulette. “Libraries are community centers and places for people to access vital information and services that they often can’t get anywhere else.”

The Buchanan District Library has many programs and services beyond traditional library resources, such as a free tutoring program for kids in partnership with Buchanan Community Schools, a Library of Things with 217 items such as tools, musical instruments, outdoor equipment, and more, and a wide variety of programs for kids and adults, such as a ukulele club that includes the ability to check out an instrument for the length of the class.

The library is also currently raising funds to expand their space, creating a large community room on the second floor of their current building located in the heart of downtown Buchanan.

The Not-so-Silent Night at the Library is the only large fundraising event for the library each year, and its success is important to the library’s budget.

“If you’re looking for something festive to be a part of and want to give back at the same time, here is your chance!” said Paulette. “We want people to dress up and come have a great time, knowing that they are supporting the library while having a fun and memorable evening.”

Tickets can be purchased for $25 each at the library or online at www.buchananlibrary.org. More information about how to participate in the online silent auction can also be found on the library’s website. Questions can be sent to the Director of the Buchanan District Library, Meg Paulette, at m.paulette@buchananlibrary.com or 269.695.1911.