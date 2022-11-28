Robin K. Ambrosen Published 6:13 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Sept. 16, 1936-Nov. 24, 2022

Robin K. Ambrosen of Vandalia, MI passed away surrounded by her children on Nov. 24, 2022, Thanksgiving Day.

Robin was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Glendale, CA, the daughter of Dwight and Louise Thompson. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tona Ambrosen of Vicksburg, MI, John (Kristy) Ambrosen of Jones, MI, Betsy (Phillip) Fox of Mishawaka, IN, Richard M. Ambrosen of Goshen, IN and Leif Ambrosen of Vandalia, MI. Also, her beloved grandchildren, Tamara Young, Jess Preston, Hunter Ambrosen, Kirsten Bishop, Jamie Dendiu, Robert Bishop, Kelsey Norris, and R. Matthew Ambrosen. She is also survived by her brothers, Kent (Cynthia) Thompson of Princeton, IL, Rick (Susie) Thompson of Princeton, IL, Todd (Caprice) Thompson of Lawrence, KS, Eddie Reed Solomon of CA and her sister, Bonnie Solomon of CA. In addition, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and numerous Goshen “kids” she mentored through the years. Preceding her in death was her brother, David Solomon of CA and too many critters to count.

When asked to describe Robin, you will likely respond with adjectives such as kind, sweet and compassionate. She was also determined, proud and headstrong. She never met a stranger and had a soft spot for the underdog, children and animals. Her Christmas Eves in Goshen were legendary. Anyone and everyone were welcome. There was always plenty of food and a gift would magically appear for all, even unexpected, surprise guests.

From her paper route as a young girl to her retirement from Benteler Automotive, “Brosie” was always a hard worker. She enjoyed all of her jobs and the lifelong friendships that developed through her endeavors.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, with the assistance of the Mayhew Funeral Home in Edwardsburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to “Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County-Goshen Division”.

Service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to visit 30 minutes prior. Pastor Steven Steele of Kessington Community Church will preside, 70200 Kessington Road, Edwardsburg, MI 49112. Immediately following, please join a Celebration of Life luncheon at the Cass County Conservation Club, 13710 US-12, Highway, Union, MI 49130.