Popular demand propels Dowagiac holiday drag brunch to new location Published 2:15 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

DOWAGIAC — An upcoming Dowagiac event has been relocated due to popular demand.

Due to unprecedented demand for tickets, the Stay Dowagiac Collective’s announced its upcoming holiday drag brunch has relocated from Oak and Ash to The Wounded Minnow Saloon, 234 S. Front St to accommodate a larger capacity. The event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Formerly titled Drag Me To Oak + Ash, the event is now titled Drag Me To The Wounded Minnow.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at staydowagiac.eventbrite.com.