Dowagiac Chamber announces street closure for Candlelight Christmas Parade Published 11:07 am Monday, November 28, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Measures will be taken again this year to help ensure the public’s safety at Dowagiac’s upcoming December 2 Candlelight Christmas Parade.

Officials of the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce announced today in order to maintain a safe environment for the public and for parade participants, Mayor and Council approved its request to close Front Street to through traffic and on-site parking on parade day beginning at 4 p.m.

“There will be no on-street parking for the December 2 parade, allowing adequate room for families to safely watch the event, without the fear of parade units coming too close to the crowd,” said Kris Soenen, Chamber of Commerce President, “While we have always been concerned about safety, the parade has grown and has attracted larger units. In past years, we brought in an additional volunteer crew, which together with Dowagiac police, monitored the crowd from edging too far out into the street. The closure of parking on Front Street is another step to ensure everyone’s safety.”

In preparation for closing Front Street, any vehicles remaining on the street at 4 p.m. will be relocated to the City parking lot at Main and Pennsylvania streets.

Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade steps off on December 2 at 7 p.m. on Main Street and will then circle the downtown on Front, Division and Depot Drive. One hundred decorated units are expected to participate.

Additionally, in order to lessen congestion on neighborhood streets, parade volunteers will line the units up in the order of their arrival entering from Pokagon Street and moving to South Front, West High, Indiana and part of Main Street.

Festive holiday music will once again be heard on the street provided by Lincoln Clark from the Dowagiac Middle School, and Dowagiac High School Choir which will perform in front of City Hall prior to parade start.

Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital continues their long standing tradition as corporate sponsor of this holiday celebration.