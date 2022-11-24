Thanksgiving Day Run draws more than 1,800 participants to Niles Published 10:19 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

1 of 16

NILES — Nick Arndt, of New Carlisle, Indiana, and Katie Paolucci, of South Bend, won the men’s and women’s 10K titles at the 41st annual Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run Thursday morning.

Arndt posted a time of 34:22, while Paolucci ran a time of 37:55 in the 33-degree temperatures that greeted runners to being the race.

In the 5K run, Riley VanPelt, of Lansing, was the men’s winner, with a time of 16:59. Buchanan’s Emily Pedzinski won the women’s winner with a time of 18:29.

A total of 1,850 runners and walkers crossed the finish line Thursday, including 1,561 in the 5K run and walk. That is an increase of more than 100 participants from the 2021 race, which drew nearly 1,700 runners and walkers.

More results, including age division winners, will be published Thursday evening.