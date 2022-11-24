Saundra Baker Published 4:23 pm Thursday, November 24, 2022

Aug. 12, 1937-Nov. 21, 2022

Saundra S. (Borst) Baker, 85, of Niles passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home.

She was born to the late Barden and Alyce (Gohr) Borst in Niles, Michigan on Aug. 12, 1937. Saundra graduated from Niles High School in June of 1955, and one week later she married the love of her life, Gene Baker Sr.

Saundra was raised on a working farm, and as a young lady she was very active in 4H, showing horses, her dogs, and bowling. One of her horses was awarded Grand Champion. Saundra loved spending time with her family, her most treasured moments were spent with her grandchildren, especially playing animal crossing on the Wii. She enjoyed going to lunch and shopping with her three closest friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gene; her sister, Debby Borst; a great-granddaughter, Tayler Mavis Baker; son-in-law, Dwight Thomas; sisters-in-law, Karen Baker and Cathy Curtis; brothers-in-law Dean Curtis and Glenn Baker Sr.; and her beloved best dog-friend, Hannah Mae.

She is survived by her children, Gene (Sandy) Baker Jr. of Buchanan; Jeff Baker of Niles; Terri (Baker) Thomas of Buchanan; Tami (Mike) Seymour of Niles; eleven grandchildren, Amy (Ray) Wolfenbarger, Ryan Seymour, Patrick (Alyssa) Seymour, David (Kristin) Baker, Michael (Kristen) Baker, Chad (Brooke) Baker, Taya (Jim) Hardacre, Nick (Tiffany) Baker, Melissa Baker, Bryan (Sara) Thomas, Laura (Adam) Thomas; along with twenty-three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Saundra’s life will be held as an open house on Jan. 14, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bertrand Township Townhall building.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.