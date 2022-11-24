Sam Hebner Published 4:21 pm Thursday, November 24, 2022

Feb. 3. 1928-Nov. 21, 2022

Sam Hebner, 94 formally of Niles, passed away at his home with his wife and family by his side.

Sam was born on Feb. 3, 1928, in Buchanan to the late Frederick and Emma Rose (Ehlert) Hebner.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Carl Hebner.

On Jan. 9, 1955, in Niles, Sam married the former Ilah Rough who survives.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ilah and their children; Susan L. Hebner of Plymouth, IN, Paul ‘Thor’ (Lisa) Hebner of Plymouth, IN, Sandra L Kemp of Plymouth, IN, grandchildren; Samantha (Kayla) Knotts, Johnathan Kemp, Erik Hebner and Anya Hebner and great grandson, Oliver Knotts. He is also survived by his brother, John (Kate) Hebner of Berrien Springs, MI and sisters; Bertha Hamann of Berrien Springs, Martha Wray of Niles and Louise (Richard) Bookwalter of Niles.

Sam honorably served in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War. He worked at Bendix for many years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Plymouth and the American Legion.

Sam loved the time he was able to be with his family. He enjoyed camping and traveling with them. A man of many talents, he was able to fix just about anything. He was an avid Golfer and also enjoyed waterskiing and bird watching.

Visitation for Sam will be on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., in Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow with Military honors at Mission Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be shared at www.halbritterwickens.com

Memorials in Sam’s name may be made to Trinity UMC at https://secure.myvanco.com/YPHK/home or to Center for Hospice care at https://foundationforhospice.org/donate/