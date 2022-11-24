Brenda Spray Published 4:19 pm Thursday, November 24, 2022

May 2, 1956-Nov, 15, 2022

Brenda Marie Spray, 66, of Buchanan, passed away at Lakeland Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Brenda was born on May 2, 1956, to the late Alfred and Marjorie (Horner) Hartstein in Benton Harbor, Michigan. On May 31, 1975, Brenda wed Gerald Spray at a ceremony in Three Oaks and later that same year she started working at Roma Pizzeria in New Buffalo. In 2012, Brenda retired from Roma’s. She later went to work for Walmart where she was currently a cashier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Marjorie Hartstein and her siblings, Larry Hartstein, Bob Hartstein, and Sally Ryder.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Gerald; children, Stephanie Jackson of South Bend and Jeremy Spray of Ft. Wayne; grandchildren, Devan Spray of Buchanan, Antonio Dunlap of South Bend, Amaria Hill of South Bend, DeShon Berry of South Bend, Jeremy (Amy) Spray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Amber (Joseph) Pena of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-granddaughter, Avianna; sister, Pam (Jerry) Brink of Decatur; and many extended family members and close friends.

Brenda’s family will be remembering her privately. Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.