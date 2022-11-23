Xi Delta Mu donates $2,500 to Fitch Camp Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

DOWAGIAC — A donation of $2,500 was made to E. Root Fitch Memorial Camp by members of Xi Delta Mu Service Sororities.

Camp Board President Rusty Cutter was on hand to receive the donation from volunteers of both sororities.

Fitch Camp has been an instrumental tradition in the lives of thousands of young people in Dowagiac since 1941. The camp is open to Dowagiac elementary and middle school students. Public donations keep student costs of attendance, transportation, and meals to only $1 a day.

Fitch Camp is made possible and accessible to the children of Dowagiac by the support of volunteers, contributing donors, organizations across the community, and former campers from across the country. The camp is a nonprofit agency dedicated to providing quality supervision, leadership and fun activities to the youth of Dowagiac. Camp provides nature, sports, art, games, and team activities. But more importantly, Fitch Camp instills self- esteem and confidence, a mentoring atmosphere, peer acceptance and bonds that last a lifetime.

Xi Delta Mu revised its first luncheon, since the beginning of the pandemic, to drive thru-service only. The covered entrance of the First United Methodist Church on N. Lowe Street (long-time traditional location) made a perfect location for easy in and easy out service for customers. Xi Delta Mu, along with volunteers from Kappa Beta and the Beta Masters, cooked chicken noodle soup, cheesy potato soup and chili, along with homemade desserts for each lunch. Donations can be sent to Fitch Camp, PO Box 114, Dowagiac, MI 49047.