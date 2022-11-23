Union man rolls vehicle near US-12 and M-40 intersection Published 6:45 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

JONES — A 19-year-old Union resident was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Tuesday night near the intersection of US-12 and M-40 according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to investigate a personal injury accident at approximately 11:03 p.m. in Porter Township.

Investigation showed that Kylie Ross was traveling East on US 12, near M 40, when he crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane of traffic before leaving the roadway. Ross’s vehicle struck the embankment and rolled, coming to rest on the driver side door.

Ross was transported by SEPSA Ambulance, to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor of the crash. Assisting agencies include Porter Township Fire and SEPSA Ambulance.