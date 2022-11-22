Krush Pink win fifth- and sixth-grade Little Spikers title Published 7:03 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

NILES — The Krush Pink won the fifth- and sixth-grade Division of the Little Spikers Volleyball Tournament at the Krush Volleyball Club in Niles this past weekend.

Dowagiac won the second- through fourth-grade division.

The Krush Pink won the tournament championship out of 35 teams. Dowagiac’s division had 22 teams compete in the tournament.

“We had school teams from Dowagiac, Lakeshore, Cassopolis, Decatur, Berrien Springs, Eau Claire, Brandywine and Jimtown,” said Krush Director Dennis Cooper. “Krush house teams had players form Niles, Edwardsburg, Bridgman, Coloma, South Bend, Mishawaka, Granger, Osceola and Elkhart. The league has grown leaps and bounds the last two years.”