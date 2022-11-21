Edwardsburg Sports Complex announces 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign Published 2:27 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — The snow may be flying and the fields are quiet, but a lot is going on behind the scenes to be ready for the kids and the 2023 sports seasons.

Sportsmanship, comradery, friendship, discipline, and fun are what team sports are all about and the Edwardsburg Sports Complex, a 501c3 non-profit, has the mission to provide a top rate facility for youth and adult athletics and recreation.

ESC is still growing, and its third concession pavilion will soon be ready to make hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels and more. This pavilion is located further north in the complex near fields 4,5,6, and 7 and so will shorten the distance players and spectators must walk to reach a concession stand and bathrooms. This pavilion will provide much needed storage for sports equipment, particularly for Rocket Football.

The ESC is asking for help in purchasing the needed cabinetry and appliances for the pavilion. The build out of the concession stand will cost approximately $30,000. We have received the promise of a match of up to $15,000. Every dollar donated will be doubled.

To donate please visit the ESC website www.edwardsburgsportscomplex.org, visit on Facebook or Instagram or mail to P. O. Box 193, Edwardsburg, MI 49112, or call (269) 414-4417.