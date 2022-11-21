Dowagiac wins Little Spikers Tournament title Published 2:15 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

NILES — Despite being seeded No. 7 to start the Little Spiker’s Volleyball Tournament at Krush Volleyball Club in Niles, Dowagiac took first place in the second- through fourth-grade division this past weekend.

Dowagiac, coached by Beck Grabemeyer, defeated five teams to win the single elimination tournament. A total of 22 teams competed in the tournament.

The team consisted of Paisley Carpenter, Ella Hammond, Ava Gillesby, Jade Schultz, Layla Wood, Maria Velasco, Madison Hemminger, Olivia Grabemeyer, Josie Kazlauskas, Journey Snay, Ariana Winters, Kenley Laylin and Stella Leighton.