Dowagiac wins Little Spikers Tournament title

Published 2:15 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Pictured in front from left are Madison Hemminger, Olivia Grabemeyer, Josie Kazlauskas, Journey Snay, Ariana Winters, Kenley Laylin, Stella Leighton; second row: Coach Becky Grabemeyer, Paisley Carpenter, Ella Hammond, Ava Gillesby, Jade Schultz, Layla Wood and Maria Velasco. (Submitted photo)

NILES — Despite being seeded No. 7 to start the Little Spiker’s Volleyball Tournament at Krush Volleyball Club in Niles, Dowagiac took first place in the second- through fourth-grade division this past weekend.

Dowagiac, coached by Beck Grabemeyer, defeated five teams to win the single elimination tournament. A total of 22 teams competed in the tournament.

The team consisted of Paisley Carpenter, Ella Hammond, Ava Gillesby, Jade Schultz, Layla Wood, Maria Velasco, Madison Hemminger, Olivia Grabemeyer, Josie Kazlauskas, Journey Snay, Ariana Winters, Kenley Laylin and Stella Leighton.

More Sports

Daily Data: Monday, Nov. 21

Co-Wolverine champs Niles, Edwardsburg top all-league squad

Ferris State routs Davenport in opening round of D2 playoffs

Edwardsburg falls to No. 1 South Christian in semifinals

Print Article