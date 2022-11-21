Co-Wolverine champs Niles, Edwardsburg top all-league squad Published 11:43 am Monday, November 21, 2022

NILES — Wolverine Conference co-champions Niles and Edwardsburg earned three of the sixth first-team selections on the all-league team, which was announced recently.

Edwardsburg was represented by Drew Glaser and Lexi Schimpa, while Niles was represented by Jillian Bruckner.

The remaining members of the first team were Jenna Ballman, of Otsego, Addison Nettleman, of Sturgis, and Jenna Southland, of Three Rivers.

Sturgis’ Tracy Sterling was named Coach of the Year.

The Eddies and Vikings also had one second team and one honorable mention selection.

Sarah Pippin (Edwardsburg) and Amelia Florkowski (Niles) were named second team, while Liz Pederson (Edwardsburg) and Kendall Gerdes (Niles) were honorable mention picks.

Niles won its second straight Wolverine Conference title, while Edwardsburg won its fourth league title in five years. Both teams finished with 6-1 records.

All-Wolverine Conference Volleyball

First Team

Drew Glaser, Edwardsburg

Lexi Schimpa, Edwardsburg

Jillian Bruckner, Niles

Jenna Ballman, Otsego

Addison Nettleman, Sturgis

Jenna Southland, Three Rivers

Second Team

Sarah Pippin, Edwardsburg

Amelia Florkowski, Niles

Aly Aldrich, Otsego

Harlie Blum, Sturgis

Megan Hecht, Sturgis

Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers

Honorable Mention

Liz Pederson, Edwardsburg

Kendall Gerdes, Niles

Bella McCamman, Otsego

Sammi Jurgensen, Paw Paw

Catelyn Engel, Plainwell

Sophie Munch, Plainwell

Aliza Munro, Three Rivers

Avery Barker

Coach of the Year

Tracy Sterling, Sturgis