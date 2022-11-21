Co-Wolverine champs Niles, Edwardsburg top all-league squad
Published 11:43 am Monday, November 21, 2022
NILES — Wolverine Conference co-champions Niles and Edwardsburg earned three of the sixth first-team selections on the all-league team, which was announced recently.
Edwardsburg was represented by Drew Glaser and Lexi Schimpa, while Niles was represented by Jillian Bruckner.
The remaining members of the first team were Jenna Ballman, of Otsego, Addison Nettleman, of Sturgis, and Jenna Southland, of Three Rivers.
Sturgis’ Tracy Sterling was named Coach of the Year.
The Eddies and Vikings also had one second team and one honorable mention selection.
Sarah Pippin (Edwardsburg) and Amelia Florkowski (Niles) were named second team, while Liz Pederson (Edwardsburg) and Kendall Gerdes (Niles) were honorable mention picks.
Niles won its second straight Wolverine Conference title, while Edwardsburg won its fourth league title in five years. Both teams finished with 6-1 records.
All-Wolverine Conference Volleyball
First Team
Drew Glaser, Edwardsburg
Lexi Schimpa, Edwardsburg
Jillian Bruckner, Niles
Jenna Ballman, Otsego
Addison Nettleman, Sturgis
Jenna Southland, Three Rivers
Second Team
Sarah Pippin, Edwardsburg
Amelia Florkowski, Niles
Aly Aldrich, Otsego
Harlie Blum, Sturgis
Megan Hecht, Sturgis
Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers
Honorable Mention
Liz Pederson, Edwardsburg
Kendall Gerdes, Niles
Bella McCamman, Otsego
Sammi Jurgensen, Paw Paw
Catelyn Engel, Plainwell
Sophie Munch, Plainwell
Aliza Munro, Three Rivers
Avery Barker
Coach of the Year
Tracy Sterling, Sturgis