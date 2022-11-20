Local family to host fourth annual Thanksgiving meal event at Niles High School Published 6:38 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

NILES — A local family is doing its part to ensure community members have a happy Thanksgiving.

The Wortham family is gearing up for its fourth annual Feed the Family Thanksgiving Dinner event from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Niles High School parking lot.

Volunteers will be outside to direct customers where to drive up for the meals. People who reserved a meal will drive up, give their name and wait for their meal to be delivered curbside.

No reservations are needed but the family asks those seeking delivery to call and place an order in advance with a name and address at (248) 906-8834.

For delivery to seniors and disabled, Wortham asks that they call and place an order in advance with their name and address. Those who are picking up food can also call and reserve a meal in advance by calling the number as well. Since it is not a Niles High School event, Wortham said to not contact the school.