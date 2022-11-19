Missouri man involved in Mason Township crash

Published 8:31 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — A Missouri man lost control of his vehicle trying to avoid another accident and struck a tree in Mason Township Friday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that approximately 6:34 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US-12 near Cassopolis Road.

Investigation showed that David Schrader, 50, of Joplin, Missouri, was heading West on US-12.  Schrader was avoiding another traffic crash and lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road and struck a tree.

Schrader was transported by Porter Township EMS to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

Weather and road conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved in this crash. Mr. Schrader was wearing a seat belt.

Assisting agencies include Michigan State Police and Porter Township Ambulance.

 

More News

Area residents receive probation for meth, drunk driving charges

Housing advisor available weekly to offer free counseling to Cass County residents

Dowagiac man gets prison time for meth possession

Setting the stage: Local organizations donate thousands to MMC Dance Team’s ‘A Hometown Christmas’ event

Print Article