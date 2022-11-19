Lynda Matthews Published 12:13 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022

Dec. 20 1937-Nov. 5, 2022

Lynda Gail Freeze Matthews, age 84, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Greene Point Health Care and Rehab in Union Point, GA. Gail was born on Dec. 20, 1937, in Niles, Michigan to the late Lonnie Clark Freeze and Helen Noreen Hoover Freeze. She was a graduate of Niles High School. Following graduation from Niles High School, she worked at Clark Equipment in Buchanan, MI. It was there that she went on a blind date and met the love of her life, Thomas Earl Matthews of Niles, MI. Thomas preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Kurt Thomas Matthews of Watkinsville, GA and April Matthews of Greensboro, GA; sisters, Linda Freeze of Niles, MI, Joy Vergon of Buchanan, MI and Jeanne Buck of Bluffton, IN; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Freeze and sister, Glenn Freeze.

She was a bookkeeper at Associated Credit Union. Gail enjoyed being a Red Hat Society member and belonged to a Bunco group. Gail moved to Lilburn, GA when Thomas’ job transferred the family in 1984. After retirement, the family moved to Greensboro, GA on Lake Oconee.

A private memorial service will be held by the family with inurnment in Niles Michigan at Silver Brook Cemetery alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorials be made to Affinis Hospice, 1612 Mars Hill Rd Suite A, Watkinsville, GA 30677. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.