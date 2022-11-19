Christmas in Cassopolis set for Dec. 3 Published 9:33 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis businesses and residents are gearing up for the annual Christmas in Cassopolis event Saturday, Dec. 3.

What started out as a tree-lighting ceremony spearheaded by Cassopolis Village Council has turned into an event that begins with the elf scavenger hunt at 5 p.m. on Stone Lake Beach Elementary and ends with the lighting of the village Christmas tree in Log Cabin Park at 6:30 p.m..

The event will also feature visits with Santa, presents for children 12 and younger, hot coco, coffee, cookies & cupcakes, ornament decorating and more.

Christmas in Cassopolis is hosted by Cassopolis Main Street and is sponsored by AEP Foundation and the Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce.