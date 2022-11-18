Gloria M. Kingman Published 9:36 am Friday, November 18, 2022

Sept. 23, 1932-Nov. 11, 2022

Gloria M. Kingman, 90, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Gloria was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Ingham County, MI, to Leonard and Marjorie (Conley) Marquedant. On June 13, 1952, she married the love of her life, Richmond T. Kingman. Together, they raised their 7 children in Dowagiac. Gloria was an accomplished artist, and a member of the Dowagiac Art Guild. She participated in local art shows and won many awards for her artwork. She loved nature and flowers, which were often the subject of her still life creations. She was an avid reader and loved reading historical novels. She had a strong faith in God and was a long-time member of Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church and the Women’s Auxiliary. Most of all she loved her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed.

Gloria is survived by her children, Richmond T. Kingman, Jr., Suzette Kingman-Lowery, Timothy Kingman, Rebecca (Mark) Nizyborski and Jonathan (Mary Beth) Kingman; son-in-law John Luthringer; grandchildren, Heather Kingman, Daniel (Andrea) Kingman II, Ben and Madelynn Nizyborski, Matthew and Bradley Kingman; great-grandchildren, Kollin (Cassidy) Schultz, Johnathon and Nicholas Schultz; great-great-grandchild, Grace Schultz. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richmond T. Kingman; children, Daniel Kingman and Mary Luthringer; son-in-law Randy Lowery; daughter-in-law Joanne Sylvester Kingman; and siblings, David and Beverly Marquedant.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 210 N Front St., Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dowagiac. Following the services, please join the family for a luncheon at the church, where Gloria’s artwork will be on display for all to enjoy. Memorial contributions in Gloria’s name may be made to Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, or Southwestern Michigan College Richmond T. Kingman Endowment Fund. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com