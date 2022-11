Dr. James Burke Published 9:37 am Friday, November 18, 2022

March 11, 1927-Nov. 3, 2022

Dr. James Burke, 95, of Spring Hill, Florida, Formerly of Dowagiac, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3. 2022, in Spring Hill, Florida.

Dr. Burke was born March 11, 1927, in Dowagiac, The son of Edward and Anna (Stahl) Burke. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1945 and was a 1949 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. On May 31, 1952, he married Barbara Thomas in Dowagiac. Dr. Burke Maintained his dental office in Dowagiac for over 40 years. He served as Mayor of Dowagiac for 16 years and was a past exalted ruler and an Honorary Life Member of Dowagiac Elks Lodge, and the Dowagiac Rotary Club.

Dr. Burke was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Barbara Burke.

A Celebration of life Service will be held graveside, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac, with Fr. Arul officiating. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may do so atĀ www.clarkch.com