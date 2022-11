Roadrunners’ Edwards named MCCAA Wrestler of the Week Published 5:09 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College freshman wrestler Shane Edwards has been selected as the MCCAA Wrestler of the Week.

Edwards (Battle Creek, MI/Pennfield) went 2-0 at the Adrian Duals winning by a fall against Ohio Northern University and a 5-2 decision against Adrian JV. He is 9-1 overall and 3-0 in dual matches in the heavyweight division.