Local church to host Thanksgiving giveaway Friday Published 4:05 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

NILES — A local church is doing its best to make sure families have a filling Thanksgiving this year.

God’s Mercy Seat Ministries, 2706 E. Detroit Rd., is hosting its Thanksgiving Food Giveaway event from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Parkview Apartments Leasing Office, 613 Front St., Niles.

Items available will include canned goods, dry goods, frozen meat and toiletries. For more information, go to the God’s Mercy Seat Ministries Facebook page.