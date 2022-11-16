Wolverine champion Edwardsburg lands five first-team all-leaguers
Published 11:10 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022
EDWARDSBURG — Wolverine Conference soccer champion Edwardsburg had five players earn first-team all-league, while another five players were either second-team or honorable mention.
The Eddies’ Sean Jesse was also named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
First-team selections for Edwardsburg were Alex Carfi, Owen Kertes, Dion Sokhadze, Grayson Herbert and Noah Shephard.
Second=team picks were Devyn Arias and Emerick Zelmer, while Kya Bryant, T,J, Gremaux and Grant Hoover were honorable mention selections.
Niles had a pair of second-team picks in Aydan McCarey and Andrews Ntsiful, while Casey Marlin was named honorable mention.
Edwardsburg finished with a 6-1 conference record Paw Paw was second at 5-1-1. Niles was 1-6 in league matches.
All-Wolverine Conference Soccer
First Team
Alex Carfi, Edwardsburg
Owen Kertes, Edwardsburg
Dion Sokhadze, Edwardsburg
Grayson Herbert, Edwardsburg
Noah Shephard, Edwardsburg
Max Crawford, Paw Paw
Joan Mas Fornes, Paw Paw
Michael Lounsbury, Paw Paw
Sam Gibson, Plainwell
Braulio Galvin, Sturgis
Steve Gonzalez, Sturgis
Brandon Kelly, Sturgis
Luke Malocha, Vicksburg
Josiah McCelland, Vicksburg
Bryce Town, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Sean Jesse, Edwardsburg
Second Team
Devyn Arias, Edwardsburg
Emerick Zelmer, Edwardsburg
Aydan McCarey, Niles
Andrews Ntsiful, Niles
Seth Barck, Otsego
Brady Holzworth, Paw Paw
Mason Meert, Plainwell
Connor Wilson, Plainwell
Kevin Gonzalez, Sturgis
Gavyn Moore, Sturgis
Chritian Selent, Three Rivers
Elliott Wed, Three Rivers
Landon Johnson, Vicksburg
Colin McKee, Vicksburg
John Rhyner, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Kya Bryant, Edwardsburg
T.J. Germaux, Edwardsburg
Grant Hoover, Edwardsburg
Casey Marlin, Niles
Caine Masters, Otsego
Kyle Boff Paw Paw
Jacob Major, Paw Paw
Brenden Muessig, Paw Paw
Luke Johnson. Plainwell
Lucca Eduardo De Souza, Sturgis
Ryan Lubienicki, Three Rivers