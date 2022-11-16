Wolverine champion Edwardsburg lands five first-team all-leaguers Published 11:10 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — Wolverine Conference soccer champion Edwardsburg had five players earn first-team all-league, while another five players were either second-team or honorable mention.

The Eddies’ Sean Jesse was also named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

First-team selections for Edwardsburg were Alex Carfi, Owen Kertes, Dion Sokhadze, Grayson Herbert and Noah Shephard.

Second=team picks were Devyn Arias and Emerick Zelmer, while Kya Bryant, T,J, Gremaux and Grant Hoover were honorable mention selections.

Niles had a pair of second-team picks in Aydan McCarey and Andrews Ntsiful, while Casey Marlin was named honorable mention.

Edwardsburg finished with a 6-1 conference record Paw Paw was second at 5-1-1. Niles was 1-6 in league matches.

All-Wolverine Conference Soccer

First Team

Alex Carfi, Edwardsburg

Owen Kertes, Edwardsburg

Dion Sokhadze, Edwardsburg

Grayson Herbert, Edwardsburg

Noah Shephard, Edwardsburg

Max Crawford, Paw Paw

Joan Mas Fornes, Paw Paw

Michael Lounsbury, Paw Paw

Sam Gibson, Plainwell

Braulio Galvin, Sturgis

Steve Gonzalez, Sturgis

Brandon Kelly, Sturgis

Luke Malocha, Vicksburg

Josiah McCelland, Vicksburg

Bryce Town, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Sean Jesse, Edwardsburg

Second Team

Devyn Arias, Edwardsburg

Emerick Zelmer, Edwardsburg

Aydan McCarey, Niles

Andrews Ntsiful, Niles

Seth Barck, Otsego

Brady Holzworth, Paw Paw

Mason Meert, Plainwell

Connor Wilson, Plainwell

Kevin Gonzalez, Sturgis

Gavyn Moore, Sturgis

Chritian Selent, Three Rivers

Elliott Wed, Three Rivers

Landon Johnson, Vicksburg

Colin McKee, Vicksburg

John Rhyner, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Kya Bryant, Edwardsburg

T.J. Germaux, Edwardsburg

Grant Hoover, Edwardsburg

Casey Marlin, Niles

Caine Masters, Otsego

Kyle Boff Paw Paw

Jacob Major, Paw Paw

Brenden Muessig, Paw Paw

Luke Johnson. Plainwell

Lucca Eduardo De Souza, Sturgis

Ryan Lubienicki, Three Rivers