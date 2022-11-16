Southwest Michigan well represented on MHSFCA All-Region teams Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

NILES — The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association has announced its 2022 All-Regional teams in advance of the state semifinals this weekend.

Southwest Michigan is well represented on the team, especially in Division 4 with Edwardsburg, which will face Grand Rapids South Christian at Battle Creek Harper Creek in the semifinals Saturday, having seven players receiving honors.

Niles, who was eliminated by the Eddies in the district championship game two weeks ago, had a pair of players selected.

In Division 5, Lakeland Conference champion Buchanan had five players selected by the coaches for the postseason honor, while in Division 6, Brandywine had one player named to the squad.

Players were not the only ones recognized as Edwardsburg’s Kevin Bartz was named Coach of the Year in Region 4. Buchanan’s Mark Frey was named Coach of the Year in Division 6.

Division 4

There is a reason why Edwardsburg averages more than 300 yards per game rushing in the playoffs. It all starts upfront with the Eddies. Because of that, offensive lineman Brennen Brady-Brittain and tight end Donovan Meyers were named All-Region.

Also named to the squad are running back Andrew Colvin, defensive lineman Tibor Widman, linebacker Blake Ludwick and defensive backs Brett Allen and Bryce Smith.

All seven of Edwardsburg’s players are seniors.

For the Vikings, sophomore Sam Rucker was selected at linebacker and Alex Cole, a junior, was named as a defensive back.

Division 6

The Bucks returned to the playoffs for the second time in three years after winning the inaugural Lakeland Conference championship.

Buchanan did it behind its senior class.

Selected by the MHSFCA were senior offensive lineman Ryder Andersen, senior receiver Thomas VanOverberghe, senior quarterback Connor Legault, junior defensive lineman AJ Camille-Mcleod and junior defensive back Jamari Brown.

Division 7

The Bobcats made the playoffs once again, this time with first-year Coach Justin Kinzie.

Brandywine was eliminated in the opening round by defending state runner-up Lawton.

Sophomore Carter Sobecki was named to the Division 7 team as a linebacker.