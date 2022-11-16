Patricia Grinnell Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

March 9, 1940-Nov. 15, 2022

Mrs. Patricia Dorothy Griffiths Grinnell, age 82, of Calhoun, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her residence.

Patricia was born in Buchanan, Michigan on March 9, 1940, daughter of the late William Klutt Griffiths and the late Velva Brown Griffiths. Patricia moved to Niles, Michigan in 1941 and graduated from Niles High School in 1958. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Griffiths, by her aunt, Dorothy Hawks, and by her brother-in-law, John Grinnell (Mary Carol). She met Vernon Eugene Grinnell, Jr. in the fall of 1961 at National Standard Co. where they both worked. They had their first date on October 6, 1961, got engaged on October 16, 1961, and were married in the First Presbyterian Church in Niles, Michigan on December 16, 1961. They were married for 61 years. Pat and Vern lived in Niles, Michigan, Montevallo, Alabama, Orangeburg, South Carolina, Rome, Georgia, Pelham, Alabama, Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Calhoun, Georgia.

Patricia was an ordained Deacon. Patricia’s favorite scriptures were Revelations 21:1-7, Romans 8:28-39, and 2 Corinthians 5:16-21, Psalm 23, and the Lord’s Prayer. She became a member of First Presbyterian Church in Niles, Michigan on June 5, 1958, where she taught in the Primary Department in Sunday School. She then became a member of First Presbyterian Church in Stillwater, Oklahoma in 1975 and again on Oct. 5, 1997. She became a member of Calhoun First Presbyterian Church in Calhoun, Georgia in December of 2005. She enjoyed laughing, smiling, and sharing her love for Jesus. She loved her family, and she will be missed by all.

Survivors include her husband, Vernon Eugene Grinnell, Jr.; three daughters, Susan Catherine Pizzarello (Tom) of Lexington, South Carolina, Sandra Alison Grinnell of Calhoun, Georgia, and Shara Ann Hamilton (Larry) of Calhoun, Georgia; a son, Scott Vernon Grinnell (Amber) of Crestview, Florida; grandchildren, Chase Grinnell, Trisha Hemenway, Amanda Hamilton, and Hunter Hamilton; and great-grandchildren, Maira and Mia of Norfolk, Virginia.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Calhoun First Presbyterian Church in Calhoun, Georgia with Larry Hamilton officiating.

The family will receive friends at Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 1 p.m., until time of the service.

Contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Calhoun, GA, 829 Red Bud Rd. Calhoun, GA 30701. One flower arrangement will be provided by the family. Additional contributions may be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org, in care of First Presbyterian Church “Forward in Faith”.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.