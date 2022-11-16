Niles City Council approves website redesign Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

NILES — The City of Niles website will soon be getting a new look.

During the Niles City Council meeting Monday, the council members voted to approve Revize, of Troy, MI, as the vendor for a redesign and upgrade of the city’s website. The total investment for the redesign and first year of service is $5,200. From the second year and beyond, annual services for the website will cost $3,250.

The purchase will be allocated between the City General Fund – Management Services (80 percent) and the Electric, Water, and Wastewater Utility Divisions (collectively 20 percent). The Utilities Department and City have budgeted in Fiscal Year 2022-23 in the category of Computer Equipment and Supplies.

The website was last updated five years ago by Revize and the city’s five-year contract with the company had expired. Revize has added several new modules to its list of options, and the Information Systems Division requested a renewal quote, including the addition of a new forms module for the City’s website.

“It’s important to keep our website and social media channels up to date,” said City of Niles Mayor Nick Shelton. “It allows our citizens to have better access to city happenings and to educate themselves and find information. We’re going to continue to keep it nice.”

In other business, council approved:

The rescheduling of the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting from Monday, Dec. 26, to Monday, Dec. 19 at 6:00pm.

The purchase renewal for BS&A Software modules from BS&A Software of Bath, MI at a current and future annual price of $4,433 to be charged to the Building Safety Fund and the Assessor Fund.

The emergency repairs of the Plym Park Storage Building at a cost of $11,432 to be charged to the Building Repairs-Parks Fund.

The acceptance of the MDOT AERO grant to fund the second phase of the Environmental Assessment for the on-going avigation easement project and the design of the rehabilitation of Runway 15/33 and authorizing the approval of the contracts with Mead & Hunt to conduct Phase 2 of the Environmental Assessment and conducting of the Runway 15/33 Runway Rehabilitation Design.

The proposed change orders for the two new fire apparatuses being manufactured by Rosenbauer of Lyons, South Dakota at a cost of $18,722 to be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act Funds.