Kyle Whittaker Published 6:53 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Jan. 5, 1988-Nov. 10, 2022

Kyle L. Whittaker, 34, of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, following an extended illness.

Kyle came into this world on a very cold Jan. 5 morning in Minneapolis. He grew up a sweet boy with a quiet and gentle heart. He participated in the “Royal Ranger” scouting program and won several Bible Quizzing trophies. He even held a passport before his driver’s license due to foreign mission trips in which he participated in as a child.

Kyle excelled in school, especially in Math, and had a love for music. He adopted the trumpet as his primary instrument, and played in high school band (where he was also drum major) as well as being a member of the Marching Chippewa’s at Central Michigan University. After graduating from Niles High School he earned a teaching degree with honors from CMU, and also went on to acquire his Masters degree in Education a few years later.

He volunteered constantly and served his school community, always desiring to see his students achieve their dreams and to never give up.

Kyle was preceded into eternity by his Grandpa Duane (Wig) Hellwig, and his Grandpa Lenny and Grandma Sherry Whittaker.

He leaves his parents, Pastor Jeff and Doreen Whittaker of Niles, his big sister Kate (Dan) Newhall of Decatur, Michigan; his younger brother, Sam (Kaitlin) Whittaker of Watervliet, Michigan; his youngest brother Jacob (LeighEllen) Whittaker of Waco, Texas, and his baby sister, Sophia Whittaker of Dallas, Texas. He also leaves his beloved grandma Liz Hellwig (Wig), along with aunts and uncles, seven nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Michiana Christian Embassy at 1922 E. Main Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.

Funeral services will be Friday at Michiana Christian Embassy at 10 a.m. An interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brown Funeral Home in Niles.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Kyle’s family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Funeral services will be livestreamed on Kyle’s page on the funeral home website.

The family of Kyle Whittaker is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

His family and friends are left to mourn not only his memory, but the unfilled potential of a life cut tragically short.