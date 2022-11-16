Elaine Johnson Published 6:47 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

July 20, 1969-Nov. 15, 2022

Elaine Johnson, age 53, of Sister Lakes, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

She was born on July 20, 1969, in Jacksonville, FL, the daughter of Chris Jr and Cheryl (Hiatt) Johnson. Elaine was a 1988 graduate of South Haven High School. She loved her pets and enjoyed shopping. Elaine was very giving and loved helping people, especially her family and friends.

Surviving are life partner, Eugene ‘Butch’ Reyna of Sister Lakes; son, Christopher (Kayla Marble) Sauceda of Plainwell; three grandchildren, Malachi, Josiah and Asher; mother, Cheryl Johnson of South Haven; two brothers, Todd (Susan Rollins) Johnson of South Haven, Travis Johnson of TN; uncle, Eddie (Donna) Johnson of South Haven; two aunts, Joan Shipman of Watervliet and Helen ‘Sissy’ (Ron Clark) Johnson of Benton Harbor; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11a.m., on Wednesday, Nov 23, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in McDowell Cemetery, South Haven. Memorial contributions in Elaine’s name may be directed to SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Those wishing to share a memory of Elaine online may do so at www.clarkch.com