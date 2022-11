2023 Miss Cassopolis pageant to take place Saturday Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — This Saturday, Cassopolis children will take the stage to compete for a spot on the Miss Cassopolis court.

The annual Miss Cassopolis pageant will take place at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ross Beatty High School auditorium, 22721 Diamond Cove St. Tickets are $20 at the door.

2023 Miss and Mr. contestants: William Poitras, Naomi Curtis, Texas Brooks, and Paige Knepple

2023 Miss Teen Cassopolis contestants: Brylee Jones, Caitlin Jones, Miranda Knepple, and Taigan Rockwell

2023 Miss & Mr Junior Teen Cassopolis contestants: Katelin Glon and Gavin Stoops

2023 Little Miss Cassopolis contestants: Mia Conner, Deni Eye, Tinley Gless, Elizabeth Irving, Penelope Neuerburg, Jayla Rodarte, Kylee Sampson, Morgan Stoops, MaKenna Williams, and Brianna Willis