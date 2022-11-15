Winter Storm Warning issued for Berrien, Cass counties

Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Berrien and Cass counties through Thursday morning.

Heavy, wet lake effect snow is expected to begin overnight causing difficult travel conditions Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are expected, with Locally higher amounts around 1 foot possible near the Indiana and Michigan state line in northern LaPorte and southern Berrien counties, along with portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

More News

Cassopolis Village Council bids farewell to outgoing member

Niles business wins 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Award

Area residents sentenced to prison on burglary charges

Berrien Springs man gets prison time for gas station shooting

Print Article