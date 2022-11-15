Winter Storm Warning issued for Berrien, Cass counties Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

NILES — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Berrien and Cass counties through Thursday morning.

Heavy, wet lake effect snow is expected to begin overnight causing difficult travel conditions Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are expected, with Locally higher amounts around 1 foot possible near the Indiana and Michigan state line in northern LaPorte and southern Berrien counties, along with portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.