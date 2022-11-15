Small Business Saturday returns to Niles Nov. 26 Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

NILES — A popular holiday event will be returning to downtown Niles in less than two weeks.

The Niles City Council unanimously approved the Niles Downtown Development Authority Main Street’s request to host the annual Small Business Saturday and Holiday Homecoming event from 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Nov. 26 in downtown Niles.

Hosted annually the Saturday after Thanksgiving, SBS is a day where small businesses nationwide are celebrated and promoted by their communities.

Local businesses will be working to make their business a destination on that day by offering specials, entertainment and refreshments.

“We’ve taken SBS and turned it into a Niles tradition,” said SBS organizer Justin Flagel. “We treat it as the kickoff of the holidays in Niles. Businesses are decorated, downtown is decorated. People can take care of Christmas gifts by supporting local businesses. I don’t know of other communities that do it like we do it.”

The Howard Township Christmas Tree Sale and Red Chuck Music will also be featured. Dream Coach Carriages will be giving carriage rides around the ’00 block of Main Street sometime between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m for a donation of $1 per rider to fundraise for Salvation Army. Fifty5 and The Grand LV will be hosting an indoor Artisan Faire. An outdoor winter market is also being planned.

The event will end at dusk when Santa arrives to light the decorations.

Flagel has been involved with SBS in some way shape or form for more than five years and hopes the community comes out to shop for gifts and support local businesses.

“For me, it’s a long, exhausting day but it’s so much fun,” he said. “It’s a great way to see people and enjoy downtown Niles.”