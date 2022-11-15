MSP seeks help identifying Bertrand Township trespassing suspect Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Niles post is asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected of trespassing Monday in Bertrand Township.

The suspect, shown above, appears to be a mustachioed white male in his 60s, wearing a gray hoodie and hat. The suspect was seen driving a red Chevy pickup.

Anyone who can help identify this man is asked to call MSP (269) 683-4411 with any info.