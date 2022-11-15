Cassopolis Village Council bids farewell to outgoing member Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Village Council welcomed new arrivals and said farewell to others at their most recent meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

Outgoing Trustee Mitchell Conner attended their last meeting in that role, leaving those attending with the message that they should continue to work together, noting the positive changes and accomplishments that came of the Council’s collaboration in recent years.

“It’s really been an honor,” Conner said. “I accomplished everything that I thought I would. There’s a good turnover and that’s a good thing. It means the community is involved.”

Congratulations were also given to Trustees James Pederson and Frank Williams Jr. for their election wins to remain on the council.

New Cassopolis police officer, Jonathon Foster, was also introduced, along with his family. Foster, who had lived in Cassopolis while working for the Bridgman Police Department, was glad to be working at the village he calls home.

“I’ve lived here my whole life,” said Foster. “It’s time to come home.”

In other action, the Council unanimously approved the application to the Spark Grant. The grant for $1 million, if awarded, would be used as a part of a future beach expansion project, with the Village responsible for an additional $2,070,450.99. The additional funds would need to be approved in a future budget in the next two fiscal years.

Trustee Pederson requested clarification on several points of the financial commitment of the Village. Trustee Kelly also requested the Village discuss, as a separate item, the addition to a lifeguard at the beach during the busy hours.

The Council also presented the recently won Community Excellence Award from the Michigan Municipal League and announced the Christmas in Cassopolis event taking place on December 3rd.