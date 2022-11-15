Bucks dominate girls and boys All-Lakeland Conference teams Published 11:29 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

BUCHANAN — Lakeland Conference champion Buchanan led the all-league girls cross country team with five runners earning honors.

Brandywine and Berrien Springs each had one runner on the first team.

Representing the Bucks individual conference champion Madeline Young, Adyson Baker, Makynna Williams, Eleanor Young and Sydney Greaves.

The Bobcats’ Miley Young and the Shamrocks’ Taylor Sill rounded out the first team.

Berrien Springs won the Lakeland Conference boys cross country championship with Buchanan finishing section.

The Shamrocks had three first-team runners, while the Bucks had four first-team runners.

Representing Buchanan were Jake Sherwood, Jacob Kuntz, Liam McBeth and Britain Philip.

The Shamrocks’ first-team runners were Luke Morrison, the individual conference champion, Noah Jarvis and Sam Markle.

Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor was the final member of the first team.

All-Lakeland Conference Cross Country

First Team Girls

Madeline Young, Buchanan

Adyson Baker, Buchanan

Miley Young, Brandywine

Makynna Williams, Buchanan

Eleanor Young, Buchanan

Sydney Greaves, Buchanan

Taylor Sill, Berrien Springs

Honorable Mention

Esme James, Berrien Springs

Karleigh Byrd, Brandywine

Aubree Murray, Brandywine

Allison Ott, Berrien Springs

Sadie Holloway, Buchanan

Maddison Ward, Brandywine

Isabelle Bryans, Buchanan

First Team Boys

Luke Morrison , Berrien Springs

Noah Jarvis, Berrien Springs

Sam Markle, Berrien Springs

Owen Saylor, Dowagaic

Jake Sherwood, Buchanan

Jacob Kuntz, Buchanan

Liam McBeth, Buchanan

Britain Phillips, Buchanan

Honorable Mention

Andrew Salliotte, Berrien Springs

Coy Weinberg, Buchanan

Robert Hartz, Brandywine

Panashe Mutero, Berrien Springs

Yihyn Shin, Berrien Springs

Noah Phillips, Dowagiac

Dean Wegner, Buchanan