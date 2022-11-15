Bucks dominate girls and boys All-Lakeland Conference teams
Published 11:29 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022
BUCHANAN — Lakeland Conference champion Buchanan led the all-league girls cross country team with five runners earning honors.
Brandywine and Berrien Springs each had one runner on the first team.
Representing the Bucks individual conference champion Madeline Young, Adyson Baker, Makynna Williams, Eleanor Young and Sydney Greaves.
The Bobcats’ Miley Young and the Shamrocks’ Taylor Sill rounded out the first team.
Berrien Springs won the Lakeland Conference boys cross country championship with Buchanan finishing section.
The Shamrocks had three first-team runners, while the Bucks had four first-team runners.
Representing Buchanan were Jake Sherwood, Jacob Kuntz, Liam McBeth and Britain Philip.
The Shamrocks’ first-team runners were Luke Morrison, the individual conference champion, Noah Jarvis and Sam Markle.
Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor was the final member of the first team.
All-Lakeland Conference Cross Country
First Team Girls
Madeline Young, Buchanan
Adyson Baker, Buchanan
Miley Young, Brandywine
Makynna Williams, Buchanan
Eleanor Young, Buchanan
Sydney Greaves, Buchanan
Taylor Sill, Berrien Springs
Honorable Mention
Esme James, Berrien Springs
Karleigh Byrd, Brandywine
Aubree Murray, Brandywine
Allison Ott, Berrien Springs
Sadie Holloway, Buchanan
Maddison Ward, Brandywine
Isabelle Bryans, Buchanan
First Team Boys
Luke Morrison , Berrien Springs
Noah Jarvis, Berrien Springs
Sam Markle, Berrien Springs
Owen Saylor, Dowagaic
Jake Sherwood, Buchanan
Jacob Kuntz, Buchanan
Liam McBeth, Buchanan
Britain Phillips, Buchanan
Honorable Mention
Andrew Salliotte, Berrien Springs
Coy Weinberg, Buchanan
Robert Hartz, Brandywine
Panashe Mutero, Berrien Springs
Yihyn Shin, Berrien Springs
Noah Phillips, Dowagiac
Dean Wegner, Buchanan