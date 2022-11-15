Area residents sentenced to prison on burglary charges Published 10:31 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

NILES – Two area residents were sentenced to prison Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Troy Joseph Davis, 40, and Callie Rachelle Potthoff, 34, both pleaded guilty to possession of burglar tools from the same Sept. 13 incident. The two stole copper pipes and other items from a Niles area building which they claimed they thought was abandoned.

Davis was sentenced to 20 months to 10 years in prison, he has credit for 17 days already served and he must pay $632.16 in fines, costs and restitution. Potthoff was sentenced to 18 months to 10 years in prison. She has credit for 18 days already served and must pay $198 in fines and costs.

Both had other charges dismissed.

Davis had his probation revoked and given credit for time served for violating his probation from a larceny in a building conviction earlier this year. He also was given credit for time served for fleeing and eluding police in the Sept. 13 incident.

Potthoff had her probation revoked and given credit for time served for violating terms of a larceny in a building sentence earlier this year. She was also given credit for time served for contempt of court for contacting Davis in violation of bond terms in the current case.

Berrien County Assistant Prosecutor Kate Arnold said that neither have acted like they want to be on probation as they quickly violated the probation terms they were recently on. She noted that the restitution in the current case could be as much as $90,000.

Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock agreed.

“Your behavior doesn’t warrant probation,” he told Potthoff. “You’ve thumbed your nose at it.”

Davis told the judge that he had fallen on hardships and fell into a destructive pattern of behavior.

“I have faith that some good will come out of this,” he said.