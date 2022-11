Radosevich-Croom birth Published 11:08 am Monday, November 14, 2022

Tori Radosevich and Cameron Croom are the parents of a daughter, Cylie Croom, born at 10:38 a.m., Nov. 6, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles.

Cylie weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

She has two sisters, Camryn Croom, 2, and Chloe Croom, 8.

Her maternal grandparent is Jeffery Little. Her paternal grandparent is Cinthia Croom. Her maternal great-grandparent is James Radosevich, all of Berrien Springs.