Dowagiac dominates All-Lakeland Conference team
Published 2:19 pm Monday, November 14, 2022
DOWAGIAC — Lakeland Conference champion Dowagiac dominated the all-league squad, which was released recently.
The Chieftains had five player named first-team, while four more players received honorable mention status from the league’s coaches.
Name to the first team for Dowagiac were Allex Hernandez, Andres Hernandez, Chase Morse and Jack Stovern.
Brandywine and Buchanan both had three players earn first team honors. For the Bobcats, Jacob Serrick, Robert Hartz and Issac Martinez were selected, while for the Bucks, it was Britain Philip, Jake Robles and goalkeeper Mason Frontczak.
Honorable mention picks for the Chieftains were Mason Phillips, William Doyle, Jordan Townsend and goalkeeper Travis Rehburg. Alex Adams and Drew Demming earn honorable mention for the Bobcats, while Preston Payne, Aiden Mondschein and Brian Proud were honorable mention picks for the Bucks.
All-Lakeland Conference Soccer
First Team
Britain Philip, Buchanan
Jake Robles, Buchanan
Josiah Pittman, Berrien Springs
Daniel Ramerez, Berrien Springs
Allex Hernandez, Dowagiac
Andres Hernandez, Dowagiac
Chase Morse, Dowagiac
Jack Stovern, Dowagiac
Ashton Scherer, Dowagiac
Jacob Serrick, Brandywine
Robert Hartz, Brandywine
Issac Martinez, Brandywine
Goalkeeper: Mason Frontczak, Buchanan
Honorable Mention
Alex Adams, Brandywine
Drew Demming, Brandywine
Pedro Segundo, Brandywine
Mason Phillips, Dowagiac
William Doyle, Dowagiac
Jordon Townsend, Dowagiac
Anothony Ibanez, Berrien Springs
Joel Quao, Berrien Springs
Peyton Eckerley, Berrien Springs
Preston Payne, Buchanan
Aiden Mondschein, Buchanan
Brian Proud, Buchanan
Goalkeeper: Travis Rehburg, Dowagiac