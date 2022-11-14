Dowagiac dominates All-Lakeland Conference team Published 2:19 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Lakeland Conference champion Dowagiac dominated the all-league squad, which was released recently.

The Chieftains had five player named first-team, while four more players received honorable mention status from the league’s coaches.

Name to the first team for Dowagiac were Allex Hernandez, Andres Hernandez, Chase Morse and Jack Stovern.

Brandywine and Buchanan both had three players earn first team honors. For the Bobcats, Jacob Serrick, Robert Hartz and Issac Martinez were selected, while for the Bucks, it was Britain Philip, Jake Robles and goalkeeper Mason Frontczak.

Honorable mention picks for the Chieftains were Mason Phillips, William Doyle, Jordan Townsend and goalkeeper Travis Rehburg. Alex Adams and Drew Demming earn honorable mention for the Bobcats, while Preston Payne, Aiden Mondschein and Brian Proud were honorable mention picks for the Bucks.

All-Lakeland Conference Soccer

First Team

Britain Philip, Buchanan

Jake Robles, Buchanan

Josiah Pittman, Berrien Springs

Daniel Ramerez, Berrien Springs

Allex Hernandez, Dowagiac

Andres Hernandez, Dowagiac

Chase Morse, Dowagiac

Jack Stovern, Dowagiac

Ashton Scherer, Dowagiac

Jacob Serrick, Brandywine

Robert Hartz, Brandywine

Issac Martinez, Brandywine

Goalkeeper: Mason Frontczak, Buchanan

Honorable Mention

Alex Adams, Brandywine

Drew Demming, Brandywine

Pedro Segundo, Brandywine

Mason Phillips, Dowagiac

William Doyle, Dowagiac

Jordon Townsend, Dowagiac

Anothony Ibanez, Berrien Springs

Joel Quao, Berrien Springs

Peyton Eckerley, Berrien Springs

Preston Payne, Buchanan

Aiden Mondschein, Buchanan

Brian Proud, Buchanan

Goalkeeper: Travis Rehburg, Dowagiac