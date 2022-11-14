Buchanan leads All-Lakeland Conference team
Published 5:56 pm Monday, November 14, 2022
BUCHANAN — The accolades are starting to roll in for Lakeland Conference volleyball champion Buchanan.
Not only did the Bucks go undefeated to win the outright league title in the inaugural season of the Lakeland Conference, they also won a Division 2 District championship and reached the Regional finals before being eliminated by the fifth-ranked team in the state.
For winning the Lakeland crown, Buchanan had five players earn first-team honors.
Selected by the coaches were Josie West, Faith Carson, Alyssa Carson, Chloe Aalfs and Alyvia Hickok. West, Faith Carson and Hickok are all seniors, while Alyssa Carson and Aalfs are sophomores.
Dowagiac had three players earn first-team honors, while Brandywine had a pair of first-team selections.
Representing the Chieftains were senior Caleigh Wimberley, Maggie Weller and Brooklyn Smith. Wimberley is a senior. Weller and Smith are juniors.
Representing the Bobcats were Kadence Brumitt and Kallie Solloway. Both are juniors.
Sarah Davey, of Berrien Springs, rounded out the first team.
Brandywine’s Hope Typer (senior), Clara DePriest (senior) and Addy Drotoz (sophomore) were honorable mention selections.
Senior Alanah Smith and junior Abbey Dobberstein were honorable mention selections for Dowagiac.
All-Lakeland Conference Volleyball
First Team
Sarah Davey, Berrien Springs
Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine
Kallie Solloway, Brandywine
Josie West, Buchanan
Faith Carson, Buchanan
Alyssa Carson, Buchanan
Chloe Aalfs, Buchanan
Alyvia Hickok, Buchanan
Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac
Maggie Weller, Dowagiac
Brooklyn Smith, Dowagiac
Honorable Mention
Desrae Kyles Benton Harbor
Kirsten Krause, Berrien Springs
Endyia Kirtdoll, Berrien Springs
Hope Typer, Brandywine
Clara DePriest, Brandywine
Addy Drotoz, Brandywine
Abbey Dobberstein, Dowagiac
Alanah Smith, Dowagiac