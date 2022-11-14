Buchanan leads All-Lakeland Conference team Published 5:56 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

BUCHANAN — The accolades are starting to roll in for Lakeland Conference volleyball champion Buchanan.

Not only did the Bucks go undefeated to win the outright league title in the inaugural season of the Lakeland Conference, they also won a Division 2 District championship and reached the Regional finals before being eliminated by the fifth-ranked team in the state.

For winning the Lakeland crown, Buchanan had five players earn first-team honors.

Selected by the coaches were Josie West, Faith Carson, Alyssa Carson, Chloe Aalfs and Alyvia Hickok. West, Faith Carson and Hickok are all seniors, while Alyssa Carson and Aalfs are sophomores.

Dowagiac had three players earn first-team honors, while Brandywine had a pair of first-team selections.

Representing the Chieftains were senior Caleigh Wimberley, Maggie Weller and Brooklyn Smith. Wimberley is a senior. Weller and Smith are juniors.

Representing the Bobcats were Kadence Brumitt and Kallie Solloway. Both are juniors.

Sarah Davey, of Berrien Springs, rounded out the first team.

Brandywine’s Hope Typer (senior), Clara DePriest (senior) and Addy Drotoz (sophomore) were honorable mention selections.

Senior Alanah Smith and junior Abbey Dobberstein were honorable mention selections for Dowagiac.

All-Lakeland Conference Volleyball

First Team

Sarah Davey, Berrien Springs

Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine

Kallie Solloway, Brandywine

Josie West, Buchanan

Faith Carson, Buchanan

Alyssa Carson, Buchanan

Chloe Aalfs, Buchanan

Alyvia Hickok, Buchanan

Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac

Maggie Weller, Dowagiac

Brooklyn Smith, Dowagiac

Honorable Mention

Desrae Kyles Benton Harbor

Kirsten Krause, Berrien Springs

Endyia Kirtdoll, Berrien Springs

Hope Typer, Brandywine

Clara DePriest, Brandywine

Addy Drotoz, Brandywine

Abbey Dobberstein, Dowagiac

Alanah Smith, Dowagiac