Bobcats land pair on All-Lakeland/SAC first team
Published 1:02 pm Monday, November 14, 2022
NILES — Representation was across the board for the Lakeland/Southwestern Athletic Conference all-league tennis team, which was announced recently.
Allegan led the way with three all-conference selections, while Brandywine, Berrien Springs, Kalamazoo Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett had two players named to the first team.
The No. 4 doubles team of Blake Magyar and Ryder Richard represented the Bobcats on the first team.
Berrien Springs’ Jack Elliot and Paul Cho, who played singles, were first-team selections.
The Bobcats and Shamrocks also two players named honorable mention.
For Brandywine, it was singles players Bode Bosch and Brody Prenkert.
For Berrien Springs, it was singles player Yeonwood Seo and doubles player Jeremy Kwon were selected.
All-Lakeland Conference Tennis
First Team
Eli Festerling, Allegan
Cole Muenzer, Allegan
Gavin Clark, Allegan
Jack Elliot, Berrien Springs
Paul Cho, Berrien Springs
Blake Magyar, Brandywine
Ryder Richard, Brandywine
Noah Siglow, Our Lady of the Lake/Bridgman
Ethan Verkaik, Kalamazoo Christian, Logan Herder, Kalamazoo Christian, Tommy Kling, Kalamazoo Hackett, Niklas Johansson, Kalamazoo Hackett
Honorable Mention
Evan Eichbauer, Allegan
Nate Kuebler, Allegan
Yeonwood Seo, Berrien Springs
Jeremy Kwon, Berrien Springs
Bode Bosch, Brandywine
Brody Prenkert, Brandywine
Owen Brown, Kalamazoo Hackett
Rafael Deleon, Kalamazoo Hackett