Bobcats land pair on All-Lakeland/SAC first team Published 1:02 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

NILES — Representation was across the board for the Lakeland/Southwestern Athletic Conference all-league tennis team, which was announced recently.

Allegan led the way with three all-conference selections, while Brandywine, Berrien Springs, Kalamazoo Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett had two players named to the first team.

The No. 4 doubles team of Blake Magyar and Ryder Richard represented the Bobcats on the first team.

Berrien Springs’ Jack Elliot and Paul Cho, who played singles, were first-team selections.

The Bobcats and Shamrocks also two players named honorable mention.

For Brandywine, it was singles players Bode Bosch and Brody Prenkert.

For Berrien Springs, it was singles player Yeonwood Seo and doubles player Jeremy Kwon were selected.

All-Lakeland Conference Tennis

First Team

Eli Festerling, Allegan

Cole Muenzer, Allegan

Gavin Clark, Allegan

Jack Elliot, Berrien Springs

Paul Cho, Berrien Springs

Blake Magyar, Brandywine

Ryder Richard, Brandywine

Noah Siglow, Our Lady of the Lake/Bridgman

Ethan Verkaik, Kalamazoo Christian, Logan Herder, Kalamazoo Christian, Tommy Kling, Kalamazoo Hackett, Niklas Johansson, Kalamazoo Hackett

Honorable Mention

Evan Eichbauer, Allegan

Nate Kuebler, Allegan

Yeonwood Seo, Berrien Springs

Jeremy Kwon, Berrien Springs

Bode Bosch, Brandywine

Brody Prenkert, Brandywine

Owen Brown, Kalamazoo Hackett

Rafael Deleon, Kalamazoo Hackett