Flowers By Anna opens Dowagiac location Published 1:00 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022

1 of 2

DOWAGIAC — A new flower shop has bloomed in downtown Dowagiac.

Flowers By Anna – Dowagiac hosted its grand opening Saturday morning, much to the delight of the Dowagiac community.

Owned by Anna Gordon, the Buchanan-based business purchased the flower shop from the Booth family in July. Since then, Gordon and her team have been hard at work renovating the space preparing for opening day. The flower shop hosted giveaways and sales and provided snacks and appetizers for guests.

“We’re just really excited to be here,” she said. “It’s been a very long journey with a lot of struggles. So just finally being here and open and done is just so relieving, we’re excited.”

Flowers by Anna – Dowagiac will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Since purchasing the business in July, Flowers by Anna – Dowagiac had been providing deliveries and online orders to Dowagiac customers while the inside of the store was being renovated. Gordon looks forward to serving the Dowagiac community.

“I’m excited to offer our gifts and stuff and see our arrangements in person,” she said. “Getting to meet new faces in the community is what I’m most excited about, to be honest.”