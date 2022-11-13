Dowagiac hosts annual Holiday Open House Weekend Published 10:28 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The onset of winter weather was not enough to deter Dowagiac residents and visitors from kicking off the holiday season over the weekend.

The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Holiday Open House Weekend Friday and Saturday in downtown Dowagiac, which saw a steady stream of families witness the holiday decorations, visit with Santa and frequent local businesses.

Santa greeted children at Venue 132 and members of the DUHS marching band performed outside at Beckwith Park. Children scoured downtown in search of elves hiding on shelves in multiple businesses. Families visited participating sites on Saturday, and, after locating the elves, entered their form in a drawing to win a gift certificate.

Participating businesses included Baker’s Rhapsody, Beeswax Coffee Roasters, Caruso’s, Cottage Gallery, Crafty Gals, Deck the Halls, Euflooria, Oak and Ash BBQ, Olympia Books, Rosy Tomorrows, Sandy and Rachel’s Medical Massage, The Wounded Minnow, The Dowagiac History Museum, The Hairitage, The Marshall Shoppe, State Farm office of Fred Milton, Who Knew Consignment and Yarn on Front.

Bow Wow Bakery and Bath hosted holiday-themed pet photos, while Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop served holiday sweets. Flowers by Anna – Dowagiac hosted its grand opening and Green Dance Academy braved the wintry weather to deliver a Christmas performance on Beeson Street.

The Baker’s Rhapsody hosted its Gingerbread House Contest. Participants picked up a kit from the bakery or built them from scratch following rules posted on the bakery’s website. People’s Choice was voted on during Open House Saturday.

In other related events, the Dowagiac District Library hosted a special storytime and craft with local children’s author Thelda Mathews, who read her book ‘The Squoze’. The Ladies Library Association hosted its fall book sale at the library. Theta Mu sorority held a craft bazaar at Dowagiac Union Middle School and the Dowagiac Fire Department was at Beckwith Park during Open House Saturday collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.