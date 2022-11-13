Roadrunners have mixed results on court and mat Published 8:38 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

ADRIAN — The Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team competed in a dual match for the first time in three decades at Adrian College Saturday.

The Roadrunners blanked Alma College 51-0, but were defeated by host Ohio Northern 42-12, Adrian 2 25-21 and Adrian 48-6.

Trevor Winkle (South Haven) went 3-1 on the day at 149 and 157 pounds, while Gage Ensign (Constantine) at 157 pounds. Jared Checkley (Decatur) was also 3-1 at 174 and 184 pounds, while Shane Edwards (Battle Creek/Pennfield) went 3-0.

Going 2-1 on the day were

Matthew Martinez (Battle Creek/Harper Creek) at 141, Juan Grange (Osceola, Indiana/Penn) at 197, Vince Patierno (Pickney) at 197 and Cole Alsup (Coloma) at 285. Hunter Heath (Niles/Brandywine) was 2-2 on the day at 165.

Southwestern Michigan now has 18 days off until its next tournament which is the Albion Invitational on Nov. 20.

Women’s Basketball

Southwestern Michigan College went 1-1 at the Dan Hull Memorial Classic in River Grove, Illinois over the weekend.

The Roadrunners (3-2) defeated Moraine Valley Comminity College 64-61 on Friday night, but were defeated by Division 1 Triton College 77-59 Saturday afternoon.

Against Moraine Valley, Southwestern Michigan trailed 33-28 at halftime, but was able to keep it close in the third quarter and then outscored the Cyclones 17-11 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.

Former Edwardsburg standout Macey Laubach led the Roadrunners with 18 points, while Niles’ Kamryn Patterson added 12 points.

In the loss to Triton, Laubach again led Southwestern Michigan as she scored 17 points. Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Roadrunners return home to 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Wednesday to host Great Lakes Christian. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Southwestern Michigan College improved to 4-1 with a 78-58 win over visiting the Great Lakes Christian JV Saturday afternoon in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

Additional information from the game is currently unavailable.