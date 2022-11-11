Roadrunners defeat Kennedy-King 87-77 to improve to 3-1 Published 11:10 am Friday, November 11, 2022

DOWAGIAC — A big first half helped host Southwestern Michigan College defeat Kennedy-King 87-77 in non-conference men’s basketball at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Thursday night.

The Roadrunners outscored the Statesmen 45-30 in the opening half after Kennedy-King, out of Chicago, arrived late due to travel issues.

The Statesmen outscored Southwestern Michigan 47-42 in the final 20 minutes, but could not overcome the first-half deficit.

The Roadrunners’ Mari Nichols (Niles) scored a game-high 26 points to lead all scorers Thursday night. Nichols was 12-of-17 from the field. He also had five steals.

Rashawn Bost (Evanston, Illinois)) added 20 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. Bost was 7-of-11 from the field as Southwestern Michigan (3-1) shot 49 percent from the field.

The Roadrunners also shot 74 percent from the free throw line as they were 14-of-19.

Also reaching double figures for Southwestern were Sean Burress (Harvey, Illinois) with 15 and Mark Williams (Chicago) with 11. Burress had a team-high seven assists, while Williams had eight rebounds and six assists.

Former Niles standout Zach Stokes grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Kennedy-King was led by Marcus Davison’s 20 points. Stevon Lige added 17, Joey Hudson 13, Clemmie Chandler 11 and Julian Dancy 10.

The Roadrunners return to the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Saturday when they host Great Lakes Christian JV at 3:30 p.m.