David Westfall Published 10:43 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Nov. 3, 1946-Nov. 8, 2022

David Lee Westfall, 76, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Ascension Borgess Hospital.

He was born Nov. 3, 1946, in Dowagiac, the son of Clarence and Vivian (Rudd) Westfall.

Following his graduation from Dowagiac High School in 1965, he went into the Navy from which he retired.

A subsonar man based out of Pearl Harbor, the Navy was his life. His was the first class of nuclear subsonar check, and he was so proud of finding nuclear subs all over the world. He went from sub to sub to train sailors, and taught at the San Diego Naval Yard and Annapolis.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his brothers, Thomas Westfall and Patrick (Kyong) Westfall; sister-in-law, Glenna Westfall; nieces and nephews, Ken Westfall, Greg (Deanna) Westfall, Brad Westfall, Amanda (Kevin) Estrada, Jon Westfall and Stephanie (Nik) Ong; several great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers Ken and Mike.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation will be conducted; no services are planned.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com