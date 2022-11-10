Catherine Rowe “Cathy” Hart Published 1:39 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

June 25, 1926-Nov. 6, 2022

Catherine Rowe “Cathy” Hart, aged 96, Passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at her home. By her side, was her son Jim and his wife, Peggy who had taken special care of her until her passing.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey Wilder Officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Cathy’s name may be made to, Caring Circle Hospice or Cass County Council on Aging. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Cathy was born in Dowagiac, Michigan, on June 25, 1926, to Meryl and Anna Rowe. Cathy graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1944. She then worked for Simplicity in Niles folding patterns. Being a homemaker to her two young sons, Lee and Jim was very important to her. Once the boys were in school she went back to work and held jobs at Dowagiac Commercial Press, Jessco, and Tarrson Toy Company. With Tarrson she spent a few weeks helping them in their move to Chicago.

She was united in marriage to Marion Hart, also from Dowagiac, on Aug. 1, 1948. They had over 60 years together.

She was known as Aunt Katie by her nieces, nephews, their children and many others and could always be counted on to babysit, collect sick ones from school, and help with projects they were involved in, etc.

Keeping her occupied beyond her work and raising her two sons, were many varied crafts; including pottery, painting, painting on clothing, embroidery, sewing, and making sure many friends and family received appropriate poems for thank you’s, birthdays, anniversaries, and any other occasion she found. She also was a member of BPW and was known as the “Cookie Lady” by many as she housed cookies for their fund raisers for Southern Michigan College student scholarships. She found time to be a helper as a Monday Angel at the Dowagiac Nursing Home and other volunteer opportunities. She had many friends who were friends for over 70 years. Her oldest friend, Helen Wilson visited her almost weekly when she was unable to get out anymore.

Enjoying eating out on occasions with both groups was always a joy and making sure they had little presents for the “Angels” on birthdays and special events. She was always searching for more ways to make crafts for them including many angels.

She enjoyed finally becoming Grandma to four special grandchildren. She loved having opportunities to spoil them.

She is survived by two sons, Lee (Susan) of Sartell, of Minnesota, and James (Peggy) of Decatur, Michigan; four grandchildren, Anya (John) Richey of Vandalia, Michigan; Matthew of Decatur, Michigan; Joshua of Decatur, Michigan; and David (Georgia) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and two great granddaughters Huey and Howey Hart of Colorado and niece, Debbie (Chuck) Preis and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her sister Martha Donoho, nephews Steve Donoho, and Bill Donoho, and nieces JoLynn (Chet) Swisher and Cathy (Chuck) Curtis and many friends.