Roadrunners’ Nichols earns Western Conference Player of the Week Published 11:16 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College freshman guard Mari Nichols has earned Michigan Community College Western Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Nichols (Niles) had 61 points in three games last week as the Roadrunners went 2-1. He also added 16 rebounds, four assists, seven steals and a block in three games as the Roadrunners returned to the court after a 26 year hiatus.